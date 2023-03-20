Belle Vernon Area School District teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rostraver Township police are investigating a claim brought against a Belle Vernon Area School District teacher for an alleged inappropriate relationship.

Police said the district called them in after it was brought to the administration's attention that one of its high school teachers was allegedly having inappropriate relationships with one or more of her students.

Police say their investigation only began Monday morning, but they're already interviewing witnesses.

The district superintendent didn't return any of KDKA-TV's calls on Monday, but we did confirm the teacher was not in school on Monday.