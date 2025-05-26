Beer BBQ Shrimp and more | Summer spread recipes from Ritual House

Summer spreads and cocktails with Ritual House

Summer spreads and cocktails with Ritual House

Summer spreads and cocktails with Ritual House

Executive Chef Edwin Smith, of popular downtown restaurant Ritual House, is helping us throw a summer party. Here's a few of his recipes to create the perfect summer spread!

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Beer BBQ Shrimp

Leinenkugel summer shandy bbq sauce

grilled corn

cucumber salad

Grilled Corn & Cucumber Salad

grilled corn - 1 cup

red onion julienned fine- 1/4 cup

cucumbers quartered, seeded and diced- 1/2 cup

cherry tomatoes quartered- 1/2 cup

apple cider vinegar- 3 tbsp

sugar- 2 tbsp

basil chopped- 2 tbsp

paprika- 2 tsp

salt - 2 tsp

pepper- 1 tsp

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy BBQ Sauce

Leinenkugel summer shandy - 1 bottle/can

sweet baby rays bbq- 2 cups

honey- 3 tbsp

1. heat beer to cook off the alcohol (bring to a simmer and cook for 5 min)

2. add bbq sauce, and honey simmer to incorporate flavors

Watermelon & Cucumber Salad

watermelon, cucumber, heirloom tomato, feta , lemon basil vinaigrette

Salad Recipe

cubed watermelon

cubed cucumber

cherry heirloom tomatoes cut in half

crumbled feta

sea salt

cracked pepper

1. Place cubed items in a checkerboard pattern alternating randomly

2. dress with vinaigrette drizzled over the top

3. finish with crumbled feta cheese. cracked pepper and sea salt

Honey Dill Vinaigrette Recipe

white balsamic vinegar- 1/2 cup

fresh orange zest & juice- 1 each

honey- 2 tbsp

fresh dill- 1.5 tbsp

dijon mustard- 1 tbsp

chopped garlic- 2 tsp

olive oil- 2 cups

s&p - to taste

1. In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients except the oil

2. mix vigorously to incorporate all ingredients

3. slowly pour the oil into the base to emulsify (the vinaigrette should slowly thicken as you add the oil.

4. check the seasoning and add the desired amount of salt and pepper