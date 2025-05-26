Beer BBQ Shrimp and more | Summer spread recipes from Ritual House
Executive Chef Edwin Smith, of popular downtown restaurant Ritual House, is helping us throw a summer party. Here's a few of his recipes to create the perfect summer spread!
Beer BBQ Shrimp
- Leinenkugel summer shandy bbq sauce
- grilled corn
- cucumber salad
Grilled Corn & Cucumber Salad
- grilled corn - 1 cup
- red onion julienned fine- 1/4 cup
- cucumbers quartered, seeded and diced- 1/2 cup
- cherry tomatoes quartered- 1/2 cup
- apple cider vinegar- 3 tbsp
- sugar- 2 tbsp
- basil chopped- 2 tbsp
- paprika- 2 tsp
- salt - 2 tsp
- pepper- 1 tsp
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy BBQ Sauce
- Leinenkugel summer shandy - 1 bottle/can
- sweet baby rays bbq- 2 cups
- honey- 3 tbsp
- 1. heat beer to cook off the alcohol (bring to a simmer and cook for 5 min)
- 2. add bbq sauce, and honey simmer to incorporate flavors
Watermelon & Cucumber Salad
watermelon, cucumber, heirloom tomato, feta , lemon basil vinaigrette
Salad Recipe
- cubed watermelon
- cubed cucumber
- cherry heirloom tomatoes cut in half
- crumbled feta
- sea salt
- cracked pepper
1. Place cubed items in a checkerboard pattern alternating randomly
2. dress with vinaigrette drizzled over the top
3. finish with crumbled feta cheese. cracked pepper and sea salt
Honey Dill Vinaigrette Recipe
- white balsamic vinegar- 1/2 cup
- fresh orange zest & juice- 1 each
- honey- 2 tbsp
- fresh dill- 1.5 tbsp
- dijon mustard- 1 tbsp
- chopped garlic- 2 tsp
- olive oil- 2 cups
- s&p - to taste
1. In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients except the oil
2. mix vigorously to incorporate all ingredients
3. slowly pour the oil into the base to emulsify (the vinaigrette should slowly thicken as you add the oil.
4. check the seasoning and add the desired amount of salt and pepper