Drunk driver slams into porch of Beaver County home, charges expected to be filed

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspected drunk driver flew right off the road and into a Beaver County woman's front porch on Monday afternoon.

It happened in Center Township around 4:30 p.m. and police said the man behind the wheel was drunk, having a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit when he veered off the road and crashed into the porch.

The woman who lives in the home was shaken up but is okay.

Meanwhile, a man witnessed the entire thing.

"I was sitting in the driveway and just out of the corner of my eye, I see this car come flying in and smash into the house," recalled Brandon Meyer. "It was loud...super loud."

Meyer described the violent crash into his neighbor's home on Center Grange Road just after 4:30 as he was just about to pull onto the road himself.

"He came barreling in and completely destroyed their porch," Meyer said. "The roof was sitting on top of his car."

The Jeep Cherokee was totaled with the front end ripped off, airbags deployed, and the porch - completely collapsed.

The woman living inside the house was in her living room at the time and police said she wasn't hurt. Meanwhile, Meyer ran up to check on the driver.

"I was one of the first ones over there," he said. "The guy is in the car listening to heavy metal with an airbag in his face, it was a scene."

Meyer said the driver was passed out.

Once police arrived they smelled alcohol and the driver went on to fail a field sobriety test because he was unable to take a breathalyzer due to breathing problems. He was tested at Heritage Valley Hospital and his blood alcohol content was at .18%, more than twice the legal limit.

Police said he will be charged with driving under the influence.

First responders verified the house's structure was stable before a towing company removed the Jeep.

Meyer said he doesn't know the woman who lives in the home, but believes it could've been a lot worse.

"I'm happy everyone is alright," he said.

The suspect was taken to his home and police plan to talk to him again on Tuesday and file charges.