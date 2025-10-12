More than 20 people displaced after fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood

More than 20 people and multiple animals were displaced in a fire on Saturday morning in Pittsburgh's Banksville neighborhood.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire was called to the apartment complex just before 11 a.m. on Saturday on Mapleview Drive.

They believed the fire began in the bedroom of one of the units, causing heavy smoke to spread throughout the building. Firefighters responding to the scene were able to rescue a woman and a cat from the unit where they believed the fire began.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and medics attempted to resuscitate the cat, but were unsuccessful.

In total, sixteen adults, five children, and two dogs were displaced as a result of the fire.

The American Red Cross is providing temporary housing for those affected.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire investigation unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.