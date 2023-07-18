Canonsburg man indicted in death of bald eagle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Washington County man has been indicated by a federal grand jury in connection with the death of a bald eagle earlier this year.

Rodney Thomas, 50, faces a charge of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday.

According to a news release from the office that cited the indictment, the Canonsburg man is accused of shooting and killing the bald eagle with an air rifle in May in Mt. Pleasant.

According to the Game Commission's website, while the bald eagle is no longer listed as endangered or threatened, it is protected under the wildlife code in Pennsylvania. Bald eagles are also protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Protection Treaty Act.

"This Office remains committed to investigating and prosecuting environmental and wildlife offenses under federal law, including the unlawful killing of bald eagles—the United States' national bird since 1782," U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said in the release.

Thomas faces up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.