Bake sale fundraiser held for Clairton explosion victims

Community members from all over the Mon Valley are continuing to come together to show their support for those killed and injured in this month's U.S. Steel plant explosion.

On Saturday, ahead of local youth football games, a bake sale was held at Yough Football Stadium, with all the proceeds going to the families of the two men killed.

"Us and Yough, it's a big community," said T.J. Hart, director of Yough youth football. "We liked to rally our community together. It's just been it's been overwhelming because it's been a lot, but we're very grateful for the community coming out strong."

Saturday's bake sale is part two of a community fundraiser that began Friday night at the Small Town Tavern in Belle Vernon.

Organizers say they have been blown away by the support they've seen over the past few days.