Back to the Foodture closing both locations after back and forth with Universal Studios

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The owners of Back to the Foodture are headed back to the drawing board.

Ed and Angel Magwood told KDKA-TV that Universal Studios sent them an injunction over their reference to the 1985 film "Back to the Future" at their two restaurant locations in the Southside Works and Downtown.

"It basically started with us trying to franchise Back to the Foodture in different cities and states," Ed Magwood said.

With hopes to franchise, the owners applied for a trademark last year and got approved. But when Universal caught wind, it contacted the couple and warned them to withdraw it.

"They also wanted us to take our social media down. Our name up top, any pictures of 'Back to the Future' movie in any restaurant, they want it gone," Ed Magwood said.

According to the couple, their attorney believes since the trademark was approved, they could have fought and won. But Universal could also keep appealing, which is a legal battle the owners simply cannot afford.

Rebranding is another expense they cannot afford, at $20,000 minimum per location, forcing them to make a tough decision to close shop.

Angel Magwood said they would have to "pay for your plans to go to the city. And then once they say yes or no, you have to pay for the permit, pay for somebody to put the sign up."

The two cashed out their retirement savings five years ago to launch the business, during which time they have operated three locations. They created numerous programs for women, children and people experiencing homelessness. They also became the first Black-owned business in the Southside Works.

June 8 was even declared Back to the Foodture Day in Pittsburgh.

The couple thanks the community for all of the support over the years. They said saying goodbye is not going to be easy.

"This is us. So it really is like losing one of your kids. Your kid is never coming back home. My heart is dying right now," Angel Magwood said.

The Downtown location has already closed shop, and the Southside location closes on Aug. 16.

Right now, the owners are trying to come up with the money to try and rebrand in the future.

To learn more about how to donate to that cause, contact them at 412-701-9161 or back2thefoodture@gmail.com.