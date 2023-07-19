Back To The Foodture closing its doors for good next month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Back To The Foodture has announced it will be closing for good next month.

The restaurant, which was the first Black-owned on Pittsburgh's South Side, says that it will be shutting down on August 16.

Speaking to KDKA's news partners at the Post-Gazette, owner Eddie 'Barnz' Magwood says that they were looking into franchising their restaurant, but received a letter from Universal Studios saying they can't use the name and logo because they're too similar to the 'Back to the Future' movie franchise.

Magwood says they don't have the money to fight Universal, so they've decided to close instead.