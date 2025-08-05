How to get the most out of waiting until the last minute for back to school shopping

Back to school shopping is in full swing, but if you haven't checked supplies off your list just yet, you're not alone.

KDKA's Jessica Riley shows how procrastinating your shopping could work in your favor.

It's no secret that for many people, they wait until the last minute for back to school shopping.

Whatever you may be shopping for or whatever reason you're shopping late, what do you do when you find yourself in that predicament?

If you find yourself scrambling, there can be some advantages.

"You have to shop safe and shop smart, especially with back to school supplies," said Caitlin Driscoll with the Western Pa. chapter of the Better Business Bureau.

Start by checking what you have and as a result, you know that in some cases, waiting could mean saving.

For some categories of merchandise, the prices will actually go down," said Point Park University marketing and sales professor Dorene Cilleti. "They may be able to get access to additional clearance, deep discounts, and merchandise the retailer hasn't sold and wants to turn over."

But that doesn't mean everything is worth the wait.

"Things like electronics," Ciletti said. "Those prices will probably level out. Clothing prices will also level out, so those back to school sales will go away."

And some items may just be gone.

"There may be cases where the items students need are just not available or maybe difficult to find," Ciletti said.

If you're shopping on a budget or on a time crunch, get creative. Think thrift stores, outlet malls, or small businesses -- and there's nothing wrong with shopping at home and be sure to keep an eye out for student discounts.

You can sign up for store emails and reward programs and also be sure to look for coupons or rebate offers, but remember price comparison is key.

"You do comparison shopping regardless if you're buying ahead or procrastinating and buying last minute," Driscoll said. "Watch out for mimic sites and imposter ads that might be promoted on social media that can even be targeted based on your previous search history."

So if you're still working on that school list, just remember there's pros and cons, but shop smart.