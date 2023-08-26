Keystone Safari welcomes female giraffe calf

GROVE CITY (KDKA) - It's a rare occurrence but it's happened at Keystone Safari in Grove City - a giraffe birth!

It hasn't happened in close to two years but on Friday, Levi and Blue Jeans, the famous local giraffes, welcomed a female calf to the world.

Around 7 a.m. on Friday, the birthing process began, and by around 8 a.m., the baby was born.

She was measured on the large side at 6'3", 164 pounds, and has good breathing and heartbeat, according to the staff.

This is Levi and Blue Jeans's third calf and should the calf remain healthy and on track, a naming contest will be held to name the newborn.

"We will be looking for suggestions and we plan to announce a giveaway to reward the name we pick," Keystone Safari Directo Adam Guiher said.

The newborn will be given access to the public area of the giraffe barn beginning today should no complications occur.