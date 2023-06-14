AT&T SportsNet pays touching tribute to the late Stan Savran

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A&T SportsNet Pittsburgh paid a touching tribute to the late, great Stan Savran following last night's Pirates game.

Following the game, as part of the network's Pirates' postgame coverage, a tribute package in honor of Stavran aired on the network.

At the end of the package, sports anchor Rob King said the following:

"The incomparable Stan Savran, loved by so many, including those of here at AT&T SportsNet. Cheers yours, tonight. Stan Savran passing away yesterday at the age of 76."

The broadcast then panned to an empty desk in Stavran's honor.

AT&T Sportsnet

Stan Savran was 76 years old.

