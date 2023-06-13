Legendary Pittsburgh sports broadcaster Stan Savran dies at 76

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Legendary sports broadcaster Stan Savran has died.

The Pittsburgh icon died Monday at the age of 76.

Savran was born in Cleveland but made Pittsburgh his home in 1976. Savran worked with the Steelers and hosted pre and post-game shows for the Penguins and Pirates.

In 2003, Savran was inducted into the Western Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

"Stan Savran was a legend. A true professional but more importantly a great person. Stan was a mentor and a good friend. I'll miss him dearly. R.I.P to The Godfather of Pittsburgh sports," KDKA-TV's Rich Walsh said on Twitter.

"One of the best mentors ANY young broadcaster can ever have. A true gentleman and professional. You won't find a more caring, passionate person. Stan ALWAYS Loved the show. #RIP Stan. You will be so missed," KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani tweeted Monday.