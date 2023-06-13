Friends, coworkers and sports teams remember Pittsburgh icon Stan Savran

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is mourning an icon in the media industry.

On Monday, Stan Savran died at the age of 76. Following the news of his death, many in Pittsburgh media reacted by posting touching tributes to Savran.

KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani posted a touching video tribute to Savran on Twitter, saying he was "one of the very best people I Know."

"I loved Stan a lot and respected him immensely. His intellect was profound. He was a good friend to all of us at DVE and it was an honor to work with him the last 20 yrs. It was such a privilege to call him a colleague and even more-so to call him a friend. Love you Stanley. RIP," Randy Baumann, host of the WDVE Morning Show on 102.5 FM, tweeted Monday.

"You would be hard-pressed to find a better guy than Stan Savran. Icon, legend and the face of Pittsburgh media for nearly 50 years," The Athletic's Mark Kaboly tweeted. "Rest easy my friend."

You would be hard-pressed to find a better guy than Stan Savran. Icon, legend and the face of Pittsburgh media for nearly 50 years.



"Stan Savran kept doing his job humbly, diligently and unflinchingly despite all he was going through in recent years. I'll always remember that about him. #RIP to a legend," the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko shared Monday.

"RIP Stan Savran. Not just a Pittsburgh media icon but a Pittsburgh icon, period. A good friend, true peer and thoroughly good man. It's a honor to have known& worked with him. "Love the show" will long be remembered. Stan did it right," 105.9 The X's Mark Madden tweeted.

The Pittsburgh Penguins also posted a tribute to the Pittsburgh icon, saying he "delivered some of the best announcements in Penguins history. He was a friend and a true professional at his craft." Steelers President Art Rooney II released a statement, saying, "Today is a sad day in the City of Pittsburgh as we lost a legendary person, media icon and close friend with the passing of Stan Savran."

And Swissvale native Billy Gardell shared condolences on Twitter.

Savran was born in Cleveland but made Pittsburgh his home in 1976.