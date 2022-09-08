Arrest warrants issued for smash-and-grab burglaries in Shadyside and Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have issued arrest warrants in connection with a series of smash-and-grab burglaries in Shadyside and Lawrenceville.

Pittsburgh police said the warrants have been issued for 33-year-old Michael Moffett of Aliquippa. Moffett is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and theft from a motor vehicle, among others.

Police said three businesses were broken into or vandalized in Shadyside on the night of Aug. 25 into the morning of Aug. 26. Police said five businesses along Butler Street in Lawrenceville were either broken into or had attempted break-ins days later.