String of business burglaries in Lawrenceville under investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating another series of smash-and-grabs and attempted robberies at businesses, this time in Lawrenceville.

Police said five businesses were either broken into or had attempted break-ins along Butler Street in Lawrenceville overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Three businesses had their front doors shattered. Two of those businesses saw their cash drawers emptied while the other had its cash drawer stolen, police said.

One business was broken into and the safe was ransacked, but police said nothing appeared to be missing. Investigators said the last business' front door had been tampered with, but no one got inside.

Police said officers contacted all of the businesses' keyholders and are gathering video from the area.

It comes after police said a man committed a half-dozen smash-and-grab burglaries in the Walnut Street business district last week. Police did not say if the two were related.