1-man crime spree hits Walnut Street business district in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A one-man crime spree has stuck the Walnut Street business district in Shadyside.

Police said a man committed a half-dozen smash-and-grab-burglaries.

The spree began early Wednesday morning with a rock through the window of Angela's Cafe. Stepping through the broken glass, cook Richard Crousey discovered the cash drawer was gone when he came into work.

"I think it was the trial run," Crousey said. "And then last night was more adventurous."

On Friday morning, a half-dozen other businesses — including Dina Ellen, The Barre Code and Maureen Staley's Picket Fence — made the exact same discovery.

"The front door glass was shattered all over the sidewalk and the store," Staley said. "I saw (a rock) on the floor of the store, with some merchandise thrown about. The computer was thrown down, and I realized they had taken the cash drawer."

The thief also hit Kawaii Gifts and can be seen doing it on video. The thief can be seen on video hitting other stores as well, but the video may be of limited value to investigators because he is well-disguised with a hoodie.

"It is unsettling," Staley said. "But it is a very safe neighborhood. We haven't had a lot of issues, so it's just shocking that this happened."

Staley's empty cash drawer was found several blocks away with some identifying receipts. About $100 was taken from the drawer.

Crousey said times these days are already tough enough.

"It's just kind of sad," Crousey said. "The businesses that this person has burglarized are small businesses."

All the businesses have replaced their doorways and are ready for a busy weekend ahead.