Warrant issued for 3rd suspect in North Side triple homicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect in a shooting on the North Side that killed two women and a man.

Samuel Pegues, 30, is wanted for a shooting that left three people dead along Cedar Avenue on Oct. 15, including two innocent bystanders, 59-year-old Betty Averytt and 33-year-old Jaquelyn Mehalic.

Jaylone Hines, 21, and Charron Troutman, 19, have both already been charged and arrested.

Police believe 20-year-old John Hornezes, the third person who was shot and killed that night, also played a role. When police found him in the park, there was a gun next to him, investigators said.

Police are still looking for Pegues, who is considered armed and dangerous. He's charged with one count of homicide, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and firearms charges.

Six people were later injured when gunfire broke out at Hornezes' funeral at the Destiny of Faith Church. Two teenagers are facing charges. A police presence was requested at the funeral because of fear of retaliation but the request went unfulfilled, police said Thursday.