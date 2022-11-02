Police arrest two suspects, in connection to deadly North Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are now behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail in relation to a mass shooting on the North Side a few weeks ago.

While two men are in custody, police are searching for a third in the shooting that left three people dead last month, with police believing the shooting was gang-related.

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 21-year-old Jaylone Hines was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting on Cedar Avenue

The complaint states that Hines is facing several charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, and homicide - all because of the killing of two innocent bystanders who were waiting at the bus stop.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Charron Troutman who was involved in the shooting is facing weapons charges.

Lastly, 20-year-old John Hornezes is the third person who was shot and killed that night and police believe that he played a role, as well.

When police found him in the park, there was a gun next to him.

According to police, surveillance video showed the gun battle, and believe Hornezes, Hines, and another shooter were firing at a car - a car that Troutman was a passenger in.

Police are still looking for the other shooter who ran to a vehicle and drove off.