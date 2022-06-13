Watch CBS News
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting woman in Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting and trying to strangle a woman over the weekend.

Deandre Hawkins, 28, is accused of shooting the woman early Saturday morning in Duquesne, according to a tweet from the Allegheny County Police Department on Monday morning.

The woman arrived at a local hospital early Saturday morning with gunshot wounds to her arm and wrist, police said. Investigators determined that the shooting took place near Viola Avenue and South 5th Street.

The warrant for Hawkins includes charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation and recklessly endangering another person.

