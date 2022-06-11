Victim expected to survive after early morning shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are investigating an early morning shooting that ended in a woman being taken to the hospital.

Just after 4 a.m., a woman arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to her arm and wrists.

Investigators then learned that the shooting took place at the intersection of Viola Avenue and S. 5th Street in Duquesne.

The woman was treated at the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Allegheny County Police's tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

