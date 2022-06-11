Watch CBS News
Local News

Victim expected to survive after early morning shooting in Duquesne

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

DUQUESNE (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are investigating an early morning shooting that ended in a woman being taken to the hospital.

Just after 4 a.m., a woman arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to her arm and wrists.

Investigators then learned that the shooting took place at the intersection of Viola Avenue and S. 5th Street in Duquesne.

The woman was treated at the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Allegheny County Police's tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on June 11, 2022 / 10:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.