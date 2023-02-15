Arrest warrant issued for 14-year-old boy in deadly Carrick shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a 14-year-old boy wanted in Monday night's deadly shooting along Parkfield Street in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.
According to court paperwork, Nigel Thompson is facing criminal homicide and weapons charges.
17-year-old Damonte Hardrick who was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday night and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Thompson was already ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.