Arrest warrant issued for 14-year-old boy in deadly Carrick shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a 14-year-old boy wanted in Monday night's deadly shooting along Parkfield Street in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.

According to court paperwork, Nigel Thompson is facing criminal homicide and weapons charges.

17-year-old Damonte Hardrick who was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday night and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Thompson was already ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor.