Video shows Brighton Heights funeral shooting suspect removing ankle monitor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A video shows the suspect in a shooting at a funeral in Brighton Heights taking his ankle monitor off when he was on house arrest about a month before the shooting.

At the time of the video dated Sept. 25, Shawn Davis should have been wearing the device. The DA's office used it in another case to argue against the monitoring devices. Davis was still under house arrest, which was set to end around the time of the shooting.

In this new video, alleged funeral shooter Davis is seen waving his ankle monitor bracelet around to people in the Allegheny County Jail during a video call.

"You didn't have to cut it? I was about to say, 'you're off dude,'" Allegheny County Jail inmate Darohn Winmon said in a video call.

In the two minute and 13 second video, Davis shows his ankles without the device several times and talks about how he has been able to take it on and off.

"I showed my dad, bro, and I took it off and put it back on then all this weird (expletive). I took it off and I put it back on," Davis said.

At the time, Davis was still on house arrest from a prior incident. He was not set to end his house arrest until the time of the shooting.

"It's the weekend, so I'm not sure if my [parole officer] is coming here or not," Davis said in the video.

In a statement, the DA's office says this video shows the devices fail to protect the public. Defense attorney Phil DiLucente argues this is just an outlier case.

"I'm hopeful that this situation does not have a chilling effect, not only upon the judges but overall with the district attorney's office as well the defense corps," he told KDKA.

Davis's attorney had no comment on the video.

Davis is currently in the Allegheny County Jail. He was denied bail after being accused of shooting at the funeral last month.