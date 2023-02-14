17-year-old boy dead after shooting in Carrick

1 dead after shooting in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to a shooting on Parkfield Street in Carrick. Officers found one person shot inside a home, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KDKA Photojournalist Lisa Fernandez

Police say the victim was a 17-year-old boy, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.