Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old boy dead after shooting in Carrick

/ CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead after shooting in Carrick
1 dead after shooting in Carrick 00:09

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to a shooting on Parkfield Street in Carrick. Officers found one person shot inside a home, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

69804222161-62a85663-dca5-449b-90b3-abb3d79647cd-720.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Lisa Fernandez

Police say the victim was a 17-year-old boy, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. 

First published on February 13, 2023 / 11:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.