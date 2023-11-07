Watch CBS News
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport celebrates 3 millionth Spirit Airlines passenger

/ CBS Pittsburgh

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- One lucky passenger got a surprise at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Westmoreland County on Monday.

The airport celebrated the 3 millionth person to fly Spirit Airlines there. The airline has been serving the airport since 2011.

Steven Smith was greeted with a large banner and got to enjoy a celebration with cake, pizza, and punch.

"I couldn't believe when they called me," Smith said. "I was like, are you serious? Yeah it was awesome. I'd have to travel an hour and a half into Pittsburgh. This is nice and friendly. It's close. It's perfect."

Smith also won two round-trip ticket vouchers good for anywhere Spirit flies. 

