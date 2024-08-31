Army Corps of Engineers reminds boaters of safety practices ahead of Labor Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As Labor Day approaches, officials are stressing the importance of safe boating habits.

The Army Corps of Engineers says plenty of conservation officers will be on Pennsylvania's rivers and lakes this weekend to ensure everyone follows the law.

"Our members of law enforcement don't head out every day with the goal of ruining everyone's good time. I just want to remind you, though, [that] It is our responsibility to make sure everyone remains safe," says spokesperson Jeffrey Piscanio.

Officials say you should always wear a life jacket, never boat impaired, and make sure someone knows when and where you'll be.