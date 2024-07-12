Armstrong County man convicted of 3rd-degree murder for providing fentanyl-laced cocaine that led to overdose death

KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) -- An Armstrong County man has been convicted of third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, and other charges after providing a dose of fentanyl-cocaine that killed another man in 2020.

Nathan R. Wolfe, 41, of Kittanning, was also convicted Thursday afternoon of aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, delivery of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility, per a media release from the Office of the Attorney General.

Wolfe was convicted of killing 43-year-old Eric McMillen.

"Fentanyl continues to cause devastation and heartbreak across the Commonwealth and country, and my office will continue to take an aggressive approach to traffickers who know they are profiting from poison," Attorney General Henry said. "I commend the jurors for their time and attention, as well as the investigators and prosecutors who ensured justice was served and the defendant was held accountable."

"I commend Armstrong County Detective Brian Wolfe for a thorough investigation and his efforts in filing these charges. This was a collaborative effort between several Armstrong County law enforcement agencies, including the Armstrong County Detectives, the Pennsylvania State Police and Kittanning Borough police," Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton said. "I want to thank the Attorney General's office for their prosecution of the case and securing a conviction. This case truly sends a message to those dealing drugs in Armstrong County that such conduct will not be tolerated."

The Office of the Attorney General presented testimony of how Wolfe provided the fentanyl-laced cocaine to McMillen and McMillen's girlfriend in exchange for Wolfe's use of McMillen's vehicle.

A witness with Wolfe also testified that Wolfe knew the cocaine was laced with fentanyl. Wolfe knowingly continued to distribute the drugs, which resulted in two additional non-fatal overdoses, the release added.

Wolfe will be sentenced on Sept. 20, 2024.