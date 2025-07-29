Western Pa. native A.Q. Shipley named new radio analyst with Arizona Cardinals

Western Pennsylvania native A.Q. Shipley has been named a new radio analyst with the Arizona Cardinals.

Shipley spent four of his eight NFL seasons playing for the Cardinals and now he'll be joining the organization as part of the broadcast team, replacing Ron Wolfley as the team's color analyst.

Following his NFL playing career, Shipley has done some podcast work and has been making appearances on the Pat McAfee Show.

"I love being able to talk football," Shipley said. "It's basically doing exactly what I like to do in terms of a coaching aspect except now it's in front of people from the media angle."

Prior to playing in the NFL, Shipley was a multi-sport star at Moon Area High School and then played at Penn State University.

Shipley was selected by his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2009 NFL Draft and bounced around a few practice squads until finally making the Indianapolis Colts' roster in 2021.

Shipley moved back and forth between the Colts and the Baltimore Ravens for a few years before cementing his career in Arizona, where he served as the team's starting center for four straight seasons.

After his playing career, Shipley said he thought he would be involved in coaching, but decided it wasn't a fit with a growing family.