Watch CBS News
Sports

Western Pa. native A.Q. Shipley named new radio analyst with Arizona Cardinals

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 28, 2025
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 28, 2025 17:22

Western Pennsylvania native A.Q. Shipley has been named a new radio analyst with the Arizona Cardinals

Shipley spent four of his eight NFL seasons playing for the Cardinals and now he'll be joining the organization as part of the broadcast team, replacing Ron Wolfley as the team's color analyst. 

Following his NFL playing career, Shipley has done some podcast work and has been making appearances on the Pat McAfee Show. 

"I love being able to talk football," Shipley said. "It's basically doing exactly what I like to do in terms of a coaching aspect except now it's in front of people from the media angle."

Prior to playing in the NFL, Shipley was a multi-sport star at Moon Area High School and then played at Penn State University. 

aq-shipley-2.jpg
A.Q. Shipley was a multi-sport star at Moon Area High School before playing college football at Penn State and carving out a successful NFL career that lasted eight seasons. Moon Area School District

Shipley was selected by his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2009 NFL Draft  and  bounced around a few practice squads until finally making the Indianapolis Colts' roster in 2021.

Shipley moved back and forth between the Colts and the Baltimore Ravens for a few years before cementing his career in Arizona, where he served as the team's starting center for four straight seasons. 

After his playing career, Shipley said he thought he would be involved in coaching, but decided it wasn't a fit with a growing family. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue