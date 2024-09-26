Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Apple Pecan Cake | Cooking with Rania

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Cooking with Rania: Apple Coconut Pecan Cake
Cooking with Rania: Apple Coconut Pecan Cake 04:11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A cozy dessert with a taste of fall. Rania Harris is giving us all the autumn vibes with this recipe. 

Apple Pecan Cake 

apple-pecan-cake-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

Cake:

  •      Baking pan spray, for greasing pan
  •      2 cups sugar
  •      3 eggs
  •      1½ cups vegetable oil
  •      ¼ cup orange juice
  •      3 cups all-purpose flour
  •      1 teaspoon baking soda
  •      Pinch of salt
  •      1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  •      1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  •      3 cups peeled and finely chopped apples
  •      1 cup shredded coconut
  •      1 cup chopped pecans

Sauce:

  •      ½ cup (1 stick) butter
  •      1 cup sugar
  •      ½ cup buttermilk
  •      ½ teaspoon baking soda

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Generously grease a Bundt pan.

For the cake: in a large bowl, combine the sugar, eggs, oil, orange juice, flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and vanilla extract; and mix well. Fold apples, coconut, and pecans into batter.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a tester comes out clean, about 1½ hours.

Shortly before the cake is done, make the sauce: Melt the butter in a large saucepan, stir in the sugar, buttermilk, and baking soda, and bring to a good rolling boil, stirring constantly. Boil for 1 minute. Pour the sauce over the hot cake in the pan as soon as you remove it from the oven. Let stand 1 hour, then turn out onto a rack to cool completely.

Serves: 16 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.