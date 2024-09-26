Apple Pecan Cake | Cooking with Rania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A cozy dessert with a taste of fall. Rania Harris is giving us all the autumn vibes with this recipe.
Apple Pecan Cake
Ingredients
Cake:
- Baking pan spray, for greasing pan
- 2 cups sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1½ cups vegetable oil
- ¼ cup orange juice
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 3 cups peeled and finely chopped apples
- 1 cup shredded coconut
- 1 cup chopped pecans
Sauce:
- ½ cup (1 stick) butter
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ cup buttermilk
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
Directions
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Generously grease a Bundt pan.
For the cake: in a large bowl, combine the sugar, eggs, oil, orange juice, flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and vanilla extract; and mix well. Fold apples, coconut, and pecans into batter.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a tester comes out clean, about 1½ hours.
Shortly before the cake is done, make the sauce: Melt the butter in a large saucepan, stir in the sugar, buttermilk, and baking soda, and bring to a good rolling boil, stirring constantly. Boil for 1 minute. Pour the sauce over the hot cake in the pan as soon as you remove it from the oven. Let stand 1 hour, then turn out onto a rack to cool completely.
Serves: 16