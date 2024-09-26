Apple Pecan Cake | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A cozy dessert with a taste of fall. Rania Harris is giving us all the autumn vibes with this recipe.

Apple Pecan Cake

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

Cake:

Baking pan spray, for greasing pan

2 cups sugar

3 eggs

1½ cups vegetable oil

¼ cup orange juice

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 cups peeled and finely chopped apples

1 cup shredded coconut

1 cup chopped pecans

Sauce:

½ cup (1 stick) butter

1 cup sugar

½ cup buttermilk

½ teaspoon baking soda

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Generously grease a Bundt pan.

For the cake: in a large bowl, combine the sugar, eggs, oil, orange juice, flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and vanilla extract; and mix well. Fold apples, coconut, and pecans into batter.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a tester comes out clean, about 1½ hours.

Shortly before the cake is done, make the sauce: Melt the butter in a large saucepan, stir in the sugar, buttermilk, and baking soda, and bring to a good rolling boil, stirring constantly. Boil for 1 minute. Pour the sauce over the hot cake in the pan as soon as you remove it from the oven. Let stand 1 hour, then turn out onto a rack to cool completely.

Serves: 16