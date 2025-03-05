Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum voted one of the country's best art museums

Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum was voted one of the 10 best art museums in the country.

The museum, which features the largest collection of Warhol art and archives in the world, snagged the No. 10 spot on USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice list.

"Spread across eight floors, the collection includes paintings, drawings, sculptures, illustrations, prints, and photographs covering Warhol's career from his early days as a student to his last years," USA Today says about the museum.

Warhol was born in what's now known as Slovakia and his family settled in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood after immigrating to the United States. Warhol graduated in 1949 from what would become Carnegie Mellon University before moving to New York City, where he helped pioneer pop art.

The Toledo Museum of Art, which has been free of charge since 1901, was voted the best art museum in the country. The Detroit Institute of Arts and the Cincinnati Art Museum rounded out the top three.

The museums were nominated by a panel of experts before 10Best editors narrowed them down for a vote.

Several other Pittsburgh attractions secured spots on USA Today 10Best lists. The Heinz History Center was voted the best history museum in the country and the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh was voted the second best of its kind. Other attractions were nominated for different categories, like Picklesburgh for best specialty food festival, but the winners haven't been announced yet.