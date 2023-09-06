Andrew McCutchen done for the season due to partially torn Achilles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Andrew McCutchen's season is over due to a partially torn Achilles.

McCutchen was not in the lineup on Tuesday night and was seen in a walking boot on Wednesday.

So far this season as the Pirates' designated hitter, he's posted a .256 batting average with 12 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases.

Back in January, McCutchen returned to the Pirates on a one-year deal after spending time with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Milwaukee Brewers.

While it's not believed he will require surgery, the injury will keep him sidelined for six weeks, effectively ending his season.

Currently, McCutchen sits at 299 career home runs, which would be his next milestone after reaching 2,000 hits earlier this year.