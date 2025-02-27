Watch CBS News
One dead, one in custody after a shooting in Ambridge

By Patrick Damp

One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Ambridge on Thursday night. 

According to Beaver County dispatch, police were made aware of a shooting in the 200 block of Park Road in Ambridge just after 8:00 p.m. 

Ambridge police along with Beaver County detectives responded to the scene and found the victim had been killed. 

A suspect was taken into custody and police have said they believe it to be an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the public. 

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released. 

We have a crew headed to the scene and have reached out to police for more information. 

