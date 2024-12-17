Amazon delivery driver accused of biting Butler County police officer

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- An Amazon delivery driver is facing charges after she allegedly bit a police officer while delivering mail.

On Dec. 11, a car broke down at the intersection of West Grandview Avenue and South Clay Street in Zelienople.

A Zelienople police officer was dispatched to direct traffic when the Amazon driver, later identified as 24-year-old Jaala D. Bivins, stopped in the middle of the intersection, blocking the traffic flow.

The police report said the officer approached the passenger-side cargo door where Bivins was scanning packages, and the officer told her that she needed to move the van, as they were directing traffic during rush hour.

Bivins stated she was doing her job and didn't have to move the van, according to the affidavit.

This affidavit describes Bivins yelling at the officer when the officer asked her to move again refusing each time. In the affidavit, police said Bivins would not show her driver's license when asked several times and continued arguing with the officer.

The officer called for backup and the affidavit said the officers got Bivins eventually on the ground. While trying to get her arm out from under her to handcuff her, she allegedly bit the officer's right index finger and broke the skin.

Neighbor James Bills said he heard what was going on from his home.

"Well, my son was confused because he's five and thought Amazon drivers deliver packages and so he sees this Amazon driver getting arrested and he's like, 'Is that a bad guy? Is she going to jail?'" Bills said.

"I don't know how to respond to that, to be honest, because that's crazy," Bills said. "The guys, they're good officers, so it's unfortunate one of them got bit."

The police report said the struggle continued with two officers from Jackson Township helping to get Bivins in the patrol car. Even once they arrived at the police station, the report said she refused to leave the vehicle. Once she did, the police said she continued to resist and was taken to the floor.

Police told KDKA-TV that the case is still under investigation. KDKA-TV reached out to Amazon for a comment but has not yet heard back.

Bivins was arraigned and released on a $25,000 bail. She's expected to have a preliminary hearing on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.