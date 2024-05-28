Pennsylvania man threw toddler into pack 'n play, crushing dog to death: police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man threw a toddler into a pack 'n play so hard that the child crushed a dog to death, police in Altoona said.

Bryan Morales Gracia was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, cruelty to animals, simple assault and harassment in connection with the incident, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday from the Altoona Police Department.

The Facebook post said officers were called to an apartment complex on Saturday night for a report of a man assaulting an 18-month-old child. Police said a witness saw the 34-year-old man "holding the child and repeatedly striking it before then throwing the child" into a pack 'n play.

Police said when officers with the department arrived at the scene, the child had red marks on their cheeks, back and forehead, plus "what also appeared to be two partial fingerprint marks" on their forehead. The child was taken to a hospital in Altoona for treatment. Their updated condition is not known at this time.

An investigation determined that the "child was thrown into the Pack-n-Play with such force" that it killed a Chihuahua inside the play area, the Facebook post from Altoona police said. Officials added that the child and dog were often placed inside the pack 'n play together.

Morales Gracia was taken to the Blair County Prison. His bail was set at $25,000.