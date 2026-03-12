Watch CBS News
One person hospitalized after fiery crash on Route 8

Patrick Damp
At least one person had to be taken to the hospital after a fiery crash in Allegheny County. 

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 8 in Allison Park near Duncan Avenue and Harts Run Road

route8carfire.png
Viewer photo of the car fire on Route 8

As police and first responders work on the scene, Route 8 has been shut down. 

The condition of the person taken to the hospital has not been made available, and it's unknown at this time if there were any other injuries as a result of the crash. 

We have a crew heading to the scene of the crash, and we will bring you the latest updates on KDKA.com and KDKA-TV News. 

