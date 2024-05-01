Here's the lineup for Allegheny County's free Summer Concert Series

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County revealed the lineup for its popular free Summer Concert Series on Wednesday.

The amphitheaters at South Park and Hartwood Acres will each host more than a dozen free performances starting on May 13.

Highlights at South Park include fan-favorite Summer of Love, whose performance last year drew one of the largest crowds ever, Micky Dolenz, the voice behind The Monkees' "I'm a Believer," songwriter James McMurtry, whose fans include novelist Stephen King, and emerging country star Brittney Spencer.

At Hartwood Acres, acts like two-time Grammy winner Patty Griffin, "sun and moon" singers Anees and MAGIC!, the powerhouse behind the #1 Billboard top 100 song "Rude," will take the stage.

The summer will end with the 24th Annual Allegheny County Music Festival, featuring two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris. Backed by a band including Scott Blasey and Rob James of the Clarks, Cerveris will sing David Bowie hits.

While the Summer Concert Series is free, there is a $20 per vehicle requested donation for the festival that goes towards supporting the Department of Human Services or the juvenile section of family court.

The complete lineup for the Summer Concert Series can be found on Allegheny County's website. All concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noticed. There will also be grub from local food trucks and drinks from Bella Terra Vineyards and Hop Farm Brewing Co. on-site starting at 6 p.m.

The show will go on, rain or shine.