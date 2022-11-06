Allegheny County Police confiscate another firearm at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yet another gun has been confiscated at security at Pittsburgh International Airport.

On Saturday, just before 9:30 a.m., TSA officers found a loaded Taurus .380 caliber handgun inside a woman's purse at the main security checkpoint.

The Allegheny County Police were alerted and learned that the woman did have a valid concealed carry permit.

Finally, the FBI was notified and the woman was permitted to fly but the gun was confiscated and is in possession of the Allegheny County Police.

It was the 24th gun confiscated at the airport this year.

Charges are not expected to be filed by county police.