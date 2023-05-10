Allegheny County executive Democratic primary: Candidates explain why they are qualified to oversee budget

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Next week, Allegheny County Democrats will vote to nominate one of six candidates running for county executive.

The winner will face Joe Rockey, the only Republican running this fall. In the second of a four-part series, KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano asked each of the candidates what experience they have to run a multi-billion dollar county government.

Six Democrats say they have the qualifications to run the state's second-largest county. The candidates are former Pittsburgh School Board President Theresa Sciulli Colaizzi of Greenfield, former Allegheny County Councilman Dave Fawcett of Oakmont, state Rep. Sara Innamorato of Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb of Mt. Washington, mobile app developer Will Parker from the North Side and Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein on Kennedy Township.

KDKA-TV asked each why they are qualified to oversee the county's budget.

"No one has the unparalleled experience that I have in operating the day-to-day operation of Allegheny County," Weinstein said. "I understand the $3 billion budget. I understand all of our departments, all of the responsibilities that we have because I've been working with it for 25 years. I don't need to be trained for this job."

While Weinstein stresses his day-to-day knowledge of county government as treasurer, Lamb said he has both county experience and the ability to appoint the best people.

"Having the experience of administering an office is key to this job," Lamb said. "For the last 15 years as city controller, we have put a premium on bringing in the best talent, merit hiring, but also hiring for diversity. As you know, my first deputy, Doug Anderson, an African American, that was done by design."

Innamorato cites her own business degree from the University of Pittsburgh and work as a non-profit social services consultant in the community, while Fawcett points to his role as a business attorney, not a politician.

"As a state representative, I manage an office," Innamorato said. "I also serve on the boards of the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Allegheny County Housing Authority, which is responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in development and dollars that are extremely consequential to the future of this region."

"I am not a career politician," Fawcett said. "I was on the county council for a couple of terms. I know all about county government. But I'm also a lawyer, a business lawyer and a business litigator, so I've tried cases around the country. They were big cases and also helping to manage the firm. In addition, managing many people in big tasks."

Parker, a mobile app developer, cites his own business experience, while Colaizzi cites her school board leadership and small business ownership.

"I have over a decade of experience in the delivery industry. I've ran a business. I've hired people. At times when I had to, I had to fire people," Parker said.

"In the 12 years I served, 11 of them never raised taxes, yet we gave pre-school," Colaizzi said. "We continued to fund everything we needed. I settled 19 union contracts in my 12 years of unpaid elected position. I ran my own business for 30 years."

Voters choose their nominees in the spring primary on May 16.