Allegheny County executive Democratic primary: Candidates say what they think is most important job

Democratic candidates for county executive say what they think is most important job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania's primary election is one week from Tuesday.

Allegheny County Democrats will choose their nominee for county executive, while Republican Joe Rockey is unopposed in the primary.

In the first of a four-part series, KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano asks each of the six candidates what they think is the most important job for the next executive.

Six Democrats are running for the county executive, and some are more familiar to voters than others.

The candidates are former Pittsburgh School Board President Theresa Sciulli Colaizzi of Greenfield, former Allegheny County Councilman Dave Fawcett of Oakmont, state Rep. Sara Innamorato of Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb of Mt. Washington, mobile app developer Will Parker from the North Side and Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein on Kennedy Township.

Many see Weinstein, Lamb, and Innamorato as front-runners, each garnering many endorsements, but Fawcett also has been visible in TV ads.

KDKA-TV asked each what is the most important task for the next chief executive.

"There are many, but the most important job I believe is to create opportunity for our residents, to create jobs," Weinstein said. "People talk about that, but you actually have to do it. You have to be the marketing cheerleader for western Pennsylvania."

While Weinstein cites his familiarity with the county as treasurer for two decades, Lamb recalls his work as the leader of the reform effort that created the county executive position.

"It's about creating jobs," Lamb said. "It's about economic development, being that voice for economic development and creating jobs and growth here in Allegheny County. That's why the job was created. We brought that to the table. That's what I bring to this race."

Innamorato wants to focus on elevating county employees who make things happen, while Fawcett stresses creating a vision for the county as a whole.

"We aren't able to take on our big regional challenges unless we take care of the people who make the county run," Innamorato said. "So we need to ensure we are recruiting and retaining the most talented workforce, so we really have to reevaluate what our pay scale is."

"The biggest job of the county executive is to answer the question," Fawcett said, "where do we want to be in 10 or 15 or 20 years, and what can we do now to get there? And for me, it's all about jobs, it's about sustainability, and it's about crime and criminal justice reform."

Parker, the only person of color in the race, wants more diversity in job hiring, while Colaizzi says social services must deal with homeless people and others in need of help.

"It starts with diversity first," Parker said. "We need to make sure that everybody is offered the same opportunities, offered the same good paying jobs, and they're offered benefits."

Delano: "Do you think that's happening now?"

Parker: "I don't think it's happening across the board. I think we can be more inclusive."

"Definitely the homeless on the streets," Colaizzi said. "Definitely the social services that need to be addressed around the whole region. Those are very, very important to me."

Voters will choose their nominees in the spring primary on May 16.