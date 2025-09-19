FBI: 18-year-old shot and killed by ATF agent in Aliquippa was armed

An 18-year-old was shot and killed by an ATF agent in Aliquippa on Thursday night, and as an FBI spokesperson told KDKA-TV, the 18-year-old was armed at the time of the shooting.

While it's unclear what led to the shooting, Friday morning has been a painful one at the Linmar Terrace Housing Complex for Kendric Curtis's family.

"Yes – it's been a tough few hours, but with God we're getting through," Nicole Luton, Curtis's aunt, said.

There are many at the complex grieving the loss of 18-year-old Kendric Curtis, including Luton.

"It's a tragedy," Luton said.

The deadly shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday. State police said that ATF and FBI agents were working jointly in an investigation.

"He came in the house and played around, said he was going to play basketball," Luton said.

Luton and other neighbors said it was wrong to shoot him.

"I just don't understand, if you had to stop him – why was it that way?" she said.

Curtis was 18 years old and was a senior at Aliquippa High School.

"I mean, every teenager has their ups and downs, but he was able to fix himself," Luton said. "All he wanted to do, and all he kept saying was, I just want to go to school, and I just want to graduate."

Luton and others called him a quiet kid. She says he was always helping out as well.

"He would help an elderly take out the trash," Luton said. "I have an autistic son, and he would spend his time with him, encouraging him."

Aliquippa school district superintendent Phillip Woods said in a statement to KDKA: