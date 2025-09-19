FBI: 18-year-old shot and killed by ATF agent in Aliquippa was armed
An 18-year-old was shot and killed by an ATF agent in Aliquippa on Thursday night, and as an FBI spokesperson told KDKA-TV, the 18-year-old was armed at the time of the shooting.
While it's unclear what led to the shooting, Friday morning has been a painful one at the Linmar Terrace Housing Complex for Kendric Curtis's family.
"Yes – it's been a tough few hours, but with God we're getting through," Nicole Luton, Curtis's aunt, said.
There are many at the complex grieving the loss of 18-year-old Kendric Curtis, including Luton.
"It's a tragedy," Luton said.
The deadly shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday. State police said that ATF and FBI agents were working jointly in an investigation.
"He came in the house and played around, said he was going to play basketball," Luton said.
Luton and other neighbors said it was wrong to shoot him.
"I just don't understand, if you had to stop him – why was it that way?" she said.
Curtis was 18 years old and was a senior at Aliquippa High School.
"I mean, every teenager has their ups and downs, but he was able to fix himself," Luton said. "All he wanted to do, and all he kept saying was, I just want to go to school, and I just want to graduate."
Luton and others called him a quiet kid. She says he was always helping out as well.
"He would help an elderly take out the trash," Luton said. "I have an autistic son, and he would spend his time with him, encouraging him."
Aliquippa school district superintendent Phillip Woods said in a statement to KDKA:
"It is with deep sadness that I share the news of a tremendous loss within our school community.
Early this morning, we were informed that one of our seniors, Kendric Curtis, passed away. On behalf of the Aliquippa School District, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Kendric's family and loved ones. They will forever remain in our thoughts and prayers.
As a district, we are grieving together. The loss of a classmate, student, and friend is difficult for everyone—especially our children. I am asking our staff, parents, and community members to rally around our students during this time of sorrow. Please help them as they work through their fears, concerns, and emotions. Encourage them to lean on one another, to seek support when needed, and to continue pressing forward in faith, strength and unity.
During times of tragedy, we are reminded of our shared responsibility to remain vigilant and unwavering in our commitment to the well-being of our children. Now more than ever, we must work together to strengthen our schools and community, ensuring they are places of safety, support, and hope. By uniting as one, we can create an environment where every child feels valued, uplifted, and empowered—even in the face of hardship.
The District will have support staff and counseling services available to assist students and staff as they process this loss. Please do not hesitate to reach out if your child or family needs additional guidance or resources.
We thank you for your compassion, care, and support as we come together to honor Kendric's memory and to comfort one another during this difficult time."