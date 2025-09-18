ATF agent shoots teenager in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, mayor says

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives shot a teenager in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, on Thursday evening, the city's mayor said.

The shooting happened on Waugaman Street at the Linmar Terrace housing complex around 6:20 p.m., officials said.

Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B. Walker said an ATF agent shot the boy, who is an Aliquippa High School student. It was not immediately clear why the agency was in Aliquippa. More details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available, as Walker said it's a "tragic situation and it's fluid."

Sources told KDKA that they were shot in the head, but their condition and age were not immediately known on Thursday night.

A neighbor described an emotional and tense scene in Beaver County, highlighted by a large police presence. A photo of the scene shows at least nine police vehicles near where the shooting happened. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots.

A large police presence in Aliquippa on Sept. 18, 2025. Photo Credit: KDKA

"We're frustrated because we don't want this to be a new normal," resident Sandra Pope said.

The Pennsylvania State Police has been called to investigate. KDKA reached out to the Pittsburgh ATF field office for comment, but did not immediately hear back on Thursday night.

"We're asking for clarity and calmness," Walker said. "We're asking people to search their inner self, take a deep breath, get all the facts before you snap to judgment and quick to punish."