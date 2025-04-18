Alex Ovechkin honored with tribute video, standing ovation at PPG Paints Arena

As the Penguins wrapped up their season on Thursday night, the team honored Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, who made NHL history earlier this season as he broke the league's all-time goal scoring record.

Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's long-standing goals record earlier this month when he scored his 895th career goal and was recognized for his greatness during the Capitals' game against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins honored Ovechkin with a tribute video celebrating his career achievement of becoming the NHL's all-time leading scorer.

Penguins fans honoring Ovi: pic.twitter.com/qbyMSIsBaz — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) April 17, 2025

As the video played during an intermission break, Ovechkin received a standing ovation and acknowledged the crowd afterwards.

After the game, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin presented Ovechkin with a Rolex watch.

"From us to congratulate you for the record," Malkin said before the trio of NHL superstars posed for a photo together.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan acknowledged the history of Crosby and Ovechkin going head-to-head over the past two decades, noting that they are each among the best players of all time.

"How fortunate are we that we get to see it up close and have for how many years now?" Sullivan said. "The fact that they play in the same division is incredible because that rivalry between Washington and Pittsburgh, and between Ovi and Sid, has been so much fun just to witness up close."

Ovechkin scored a goal during Thursday night's game and finished the season with 897 career goals.

The Penguins failed to qualify for the playoffs for a third straight year and their season has come to a close while the Capitals have advanced to the postseason, where they will face the Montreal Canadiens.