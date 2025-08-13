Pennsylvania State Police looking for man accused of robbing Aldi in East Huntingdon Township

Pennsylvania State Police are on the hunt for a man who they say robbed an Aldi grocery store in East Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, earlier this week.

Police say the man attempted to enter the grocery store via the roof before prying open the front doors. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The perpetrator that state police are looking for is a white man, wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, a blue backpack, a light blue watch on his left wrist, and a white bandana to cover his face.

Trooper Steve Limani says that state police are pursuing all leads and reviewing business surveillance videos to solve this case, but they are also looking for help from the public.

"If anybody can identify this person or if somebody was in that shopping plaza, driving by roughly around 2 a.m., where the video footage has this person around the store, please feel free to contact us," Trooper Limani said.

Trooper Limani also said that the suspect tried to cut a hole in the roof and drop down into the office below. Eventually, he gave up and took a crowbar to the front door to get in. Limani says he was likely only inside the store and its back office for a few minutes before grabbing what he could and exiting the way he came in.

No alarms went off to notify police, and the theft wasn't even spotted until workers arrived to open the store in the morning.

Trooper Limani says they don't see a threat to the public, but he adds that the person, when caught, will be facing several charges.

"It is a burglary, which is a felony," Trooper Limani said. "So, the person is facing felony charges if we can track them down."

If anybody has any information about this robbery or this suspect, they are asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg barracks at 724-832-3288.