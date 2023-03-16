Albert Gallatin High School librarian cited with public drunkenness, behavior caught on video

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Paperwork filed with the local magistrate's office showed Shawn Chory, 51, of McClellandtown, was cited Thursday with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct following an incident at Albert Gallatin High School on March 14.

Chory is listed on the district's website as the school librarian.

Video from March 14, which appeared to be shot by students in the classroom, showed a man in a green shirt, alleged to be Chory, speaking loudly and at times inaudibly.

Jeffrey Leadbeader, a district parent, was shocked by what he saw in the video.

"I'm kind of speechless on it," he said. "I can't believe that. That's unclassed for."

Several other parents with children who go to Albert Gallatin told KDKA-TV their kids came home talking about Chory's alleged behavior, some suspecting he was drunk.

Those suspicions were confirmed Thursday with one citation revealing Chory "appeared in a public place (school) manifestly under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance to the degree he may endanger himself or other persons or property."

The other, for disorderly conduct, said Chory had "intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm…therefore, created a hazardous or physically offensive condition by an act which served no legitimate purpose."

Christopher Pegg, superintendent of Albert Gallatin School District, could not comment on the situation but released a statement to KDKA-TV that said, "We are currently investigating the incident. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave while an investigation is being conducted. The safety of our students and school community is our top priority. I have no other comments regarding this situation at this time."

Pegg confirmed that the situation was brought up during Wednesday night's school board meeting and discussed in the executive session.

"If that was me, and I found that out and those were my children," Leadbeader said, "I'd be pretty mad."

Leadbeader, who has a daughter in elementary school, said he hoped that the district would address whatever was happening in the video long before his child gets to high school.

"This person seems like somebody that needs to be fired," he said. "And maybe get some help because if you're coming to school like that… then you have a problem."

At last check, Chory had not yet ended a plea for his citations.