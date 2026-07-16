"Very unhealthy" air quality due to wildfire smoke expected across Pennsylvania on Friday

Pennsylvania will be under a Code Purple air quality alert on Friday due to wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota.

In a news release on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Friday's air quality will be "very unhealthy." The state DEP said during a Code Purple, people should avoid long or intense outdoor activities, while sensitive groups — including children, elderly residents, and those with respiratory illnesses — should avoid being outdoors at any point.

The air quality across the state has been deteriorating since Thursday afternoon, with parts of northwestern Pennsylvania, including Allegheny County, in the Code Maroon range. On the Air Quality Index Guide, Maroon is the highest level because air quality is "hazardous." Officials said everyone is more likely to be affected by the pollution in Maroon-level areas.

"At this time, the health department recommends no outdoor activities this evening and potentially tomorrow," Allegheny County said in a news release on Thursday afternoon.

The smoky conditions are expected to move out of the area on Saturday, but air quality is expected to be worse statewide on Friday.

"All residents are encouraged to move activities indoors," the state DEP said on Thursday.

Pennsylvania was last impacted by major wildfire smoke in June 2023. KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Trey Fulbright said the concentration of smoke and air quality levels will rival and likely be worse than those in 2023.

How to check air quality

People can check the current air quality in their area online.

"Residents should make informed decisions on their outdoor activity based on the conditions at the time," the state DEP said.