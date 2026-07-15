Wildfire smoke to create unhealthy air quality across Pennsylvania on Thursday

Pennsylvania will be under a code red air quality alert on Thursday because smoke from wildfires in Canada and Minnesota will create unhealthy levels of pollution for everyone, the Department of Environmental Protection says.

Smoke from the wildfires will be entering Pennsylvania's northernmost counties and pushing into southern counties Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, creating unhealthy air quality and creating hazy skies, the DEP says.

During a code red air quality day, the DEP says everyone should consider limiting their outdoor activities, and sensitive groups like children, elderly residents and those with respiratory illnesses should avoid long or intense outdoor activities.

It comes as much of the state is experiencing 90-degree temperatures.

"When you start to combine the impacts of smoke and heat, it's going to make it important for those with sensitive respiratory issues to take extra caution when venturing outdoors, maybe spend more time indoors," said Jason Frazier with the National Weather Service's Pittsburgh office.

The last time Pennsylvania dealt with major wildfire smoke was in 2023. This time, it's not expected to be quite as bad.

"The content is not as high with particulate matter as what we saw three years ago that impacted Pittsburgh as well as much as the east coast," Frazier said.

People are encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn equipment, not using fireplaces or wood stoves and avoiding open burning.

For current air conditions in your area, the DEP says to visit airnow.gov.