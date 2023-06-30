Code red issued for unhealthy air quality across Pa. on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the third day in a row, the entire state of Pennsylvania is under a code red, meaning the smoke from the Canadian wildfires is causing unhealthy levels of pollution for everyone.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said conditions are improving, but the air quality across the state is still poor.

On a code red day, the DEP said young children, older people and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

Concentrations of smoke from the Canadian wildfires will likely be high throughout the day in western Pennsylvania and increasing throughout the day in the eastern part of the state, the DEP said.

Improving air quality across eastern Ohio, northern WV panhandle, and far southwestern PA as of 11am. The improving weather will continue to move northeast the rest of today. Visit https://t.co/OMZvvge8Ku for the latest information. #ohwx #pawx #wvwx pic.twitter.com/qxEKe2I2X1 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 30, 2023

NWS Pittsburgh said conditions are getting better, and the improving weather will continue to move northeast for the rest of Friday.

Residents can monitor the current air quality in their area at airnow.gov.