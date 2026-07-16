Maps show wildfire smoke forecast as air quality worsens in Pittsburgh area

Wildfire smoke is causing hazardous air quality in the Pittsburgh area, prompting a warning from health officials.

The Allegheny County Health Department on Thursday afternoon said that air quality maps from the Environmental Protection Agency show the county has entered the "maroon" range, which is the worst air quality possible.

Map shows wildfire smoke forecast

Smoke from wildfires in Canada and Minnesota has been "significantly deteriorating" the air quality across Pennsylvania all day Thursday, the health department said.

Map shows air quality across Pittsburgh area as of 5 p.m. on July 16 (Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Without a lot of movement of the wildfire smoke, air quality is expected to worsen through Friday and stay that way through most of the day. The smoke will clear out Saturday morning as a warm front moves in, shifting and increasing the winds.

Forecasted air quality for July 16 at 1 p.m. (Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Hazardous air quality safety tips

When air quality is this bad, health officials recommend sensitive groups like children, elderly residents and people with asthma stay inside and keep activity levels low. Everyone else is recommended to avoid all physical activity outdoors.

If you don't have an air conditioner, the health department says staying inside with the windows closed may be dangerous in the extremely hot temperatures the Pittsburgh area is seeing. If you're hot, find somewhere with air conditioning, like a cooling center.

How to check your air quality

To see your current air quality, go to airnow.gov. The Allegheny County Health Department is advising people to stay up to date with their current air quality. You can also see the current air quality in Pittsburgh below.

Photos show Pittsburgh-area wildfire smoke

You can see how badly western Pennsylvania is getting hit by the wildfire smoke in the photos below.

Most of the Pittsburgh skyline is obscured by wildfire smoke floating down from Canada and Minnesota. (Photo: KDKA)

Wildfire smoke settled over the Pittsburgh area on July 16, and continued to worsen, affecting air quality and visibility. (Photo: KDKA)

Monaca, Beaver County, was coated in wildfire smoke. (Photo: KDKA)

Photos from Monaca show wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota blanketing the area. (Photo: KDKA)