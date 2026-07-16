Maps show wildfire smoke forecast as air quality worsens in Pittsburgh area
Wildfire smoke is causing hazardous air quality in the Pittsburgh area, prompting a warning from health officials.
The Allegheny County Health Department on Thursday afternoon said that air quality maps from the Environmental Protection Agency show the county has entered the "maroon" range, which is the worst air quality possible.
Map shows wildfire smoke forecast
Smoke from wildfires in Canada and Minnesota has been "significantly deteriorating" the air quality across Pennsylvania all day Thursday, the health department said.
Without a lot of movement of the wildfire smoke, air quality is expected to worsen through Friday and stay that way through most of the day. The smoke will clear out Saturday morning as a warm front moves in, shifting and increasing the winds.
Hazardous air quality safety tips
When air quality is this bad, health officials recommend sensitive groups like children, elderly residents and people with asthma stay inside and keep activity levels low. Everyone else is recommended to avoid all physical activity outdoors.
If you don't have an air conditioner, the health department says staying inside with the windows closed may be dangerous in the extremely hot temperatures the Pittsburgh area is seeing. If you're hot, find somewhere with air conditioning, like a cooling center.
How to check your air quality
To see your current air quality, go to airnow.gov. The Allegheny County Health Department is advising people to stay up to date with their current air quality. You can also see the current air quality in Pittsburgh below.
Photos show Pittsburgh-area wildfire smoke
You can see how badly western Pennsylvania is getting hit by the wildfire smoke in the photos below.