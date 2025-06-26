Adam Sandler bringing new comedy tour to PPG Paints Arena

Comedian Adam Sandler is hitting the road for a brand-new comedy tour later this summer that includes a stop in Pittsburgh.

Sandler will bring his "You're My Best Friend Tour" to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

This new run of shows follows other sold-out performances in 2022 and 2023.

Outside of his stand-up tours and launch to fame through on "Saturday Night Live," Sandler's well-rounded filmography includes late-90s comedic hits such as "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," "The Wedding Singer," "The Waterboy," and "Big Daddy," among others.

More recently, Sandler has ventured into more dramatic roles, including his award-winning performance in "Uncut Gems" and "Spaceman."

Fans of 1996's "Happy Gilmore" won't have to wait too much longer for a sequel to the original. "Happy Gilmore 2" is slated for release through Netflix on July 25, 2025.

Tickets to these shows will be available starting with varying presales beginning Thursday at noon. All presales end by June 26 at 10 p.m. The general on-sale begins on Friday, June 27, at noon.

More information on tickets can be found here.