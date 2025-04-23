Pittsburgh will see above average temperatures and dry conditions through Thursday

Today will be another above-average day with highs soaring to just shy of 80 degrees. Morning lows dipped to the upper 40s in Pittsburgh. Some other communities saw their morning lows dip to the mid-40s.

Winds will be light and out of the southeast. We may have overcast skies for an hour or two after sunrise, with mostly sunny skies in place for the rest of the day. Noon temperatures will be in the low 70s already.

I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 78°. Thursday will be even hotter than today, with highs hitting the 80s. Temperatures for the day will be almost 20 degrees above average.

Rain chances return on Friday with morning, afternoon, and evening rain expected. The consistent rain chance throughout the day should help to keep severe weather chances down to near 0. Around an inch of rain could fall on Friday, with most falling in the late afternoon into the evening.

Friday highs should hit the low 70s, and we will still be above average for the average temperature.

The weekend is where temperatures will return to close to normal. Highs on Saturday should hit the low 60s, and that may be at midnight. Sunday highs will be in the mid-60s. Daily lows on both days will be in the 40s.

At times, I like to take a blog post to remind people what our 'normal' weather for that time of the year is. Our 30-year average high temperature for today is 66°. The thirty-year (1990-2020) average low for today is 44°.

Today will be the sixth day in a row with temperatures coming in above the daily average. This has been a weird month so far, with half of our days being below average. Even with that, our average monthly temperature is running nearly 2 degrees above average.

