Texas man charged after abandoning dog at Pittsburgh International Airport

A Texas man has been charged after an abandoned dog was found at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to Allegheny County Police, around 5 p.m. on Friday, county officers were alerted to the dog, which was running loose near the curb at depatures.

Labrador puppy found at Pittsburgh International Airport Allegheny County Police Department/Facebook

With the help of some bystanders, they were able to locate and secure the dog.

The dog, a Labrador puppy, is now in foster care.

As officers began investigating, they spoke with a 42-year-old man, Omar Perez of Texas, and he told them he saw an Uber driver abandon the dog.

However, they later learned that Perez had abandoned the dog when he learned he would not be able to fly with it.

Perez is now being charged with animal cruelty and animal abandonment.

More dogs abandoned at Pittsburgh airport

This is the second time in recent history that a traveler abandoned a dog at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

In 2023, a woman left her dog in a stroller near the entrance to the short-term parking lot.

While that dog did not have a collar, police were able to use the microchip to identify its owner. They learned the owner was told she could not bring the dog on the flight and would have to have the dog crated. She declined, but still boarded a flight to Mexico.

Originally, she was charged with neglect and animal cruelty, but those charges were withdrawn after a guilty plea.

Allison Gaiser, the owner of the bulldog, ended up paying a $150 fine.

After the dog was found, it was taken to Animal Friends, where they were "inundated" with requests to adopt the dog.

"We are grateful for the interest and compassion, but for now, we are focused on moving this case forward and ensuring the dog receives the justice he deserves. The outcome of the case will determine his next steps and his final home," Animal Friends said in a news release at the time.

Just a couple of months later, another dog was found at the airport; this time, the dog was found tied to a pole in the short-term parking garage.